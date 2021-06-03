Zacks: Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 522,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,492. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.