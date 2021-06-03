Zacks: Analysts Expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 522,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,492. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 342,423 shares during the last quarter. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

