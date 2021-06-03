Zacks: Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $161.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.99 million and the highest is $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 1,100,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $451,216 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

