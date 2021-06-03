Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.57. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

