Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $96,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,110 shares of company stock worth $1,262,513 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,212. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -135.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

