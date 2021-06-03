Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post sales of $807.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.90 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $669.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 212,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,842 shares of company stock worth $3,710,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

