Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

