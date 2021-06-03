Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. International Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

IGT stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 197.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 58.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 225,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 83,553 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,048,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after buying an additional 108,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

