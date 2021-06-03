Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.