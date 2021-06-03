Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post $2.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report $2.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. McDonald’s posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 37,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $151,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.78 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.64. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

