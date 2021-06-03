Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.52. 3,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

