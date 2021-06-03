Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.68. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,341,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

