Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HSC opened at $22.86 on Friday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.