Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $102,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

HE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,053. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

