Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73. LKQ has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 98,572 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

