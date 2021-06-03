Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,716. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.