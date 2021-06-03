Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report sales of $269.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.70 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $227.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. 237,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $89.32 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,267.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after buying an additional 59,619 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 255.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

