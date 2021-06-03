Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

