Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AVA. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Avista stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,159 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after buying an additional 573,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

