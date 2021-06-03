Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) to Hold

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

