Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Hold

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 27,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.40.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

