Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Hold

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 106,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

