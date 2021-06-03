Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ CGC opened at $25.58 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.