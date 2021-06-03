Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

HBIO opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 89,064 shares of company stock valued at $604,261 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 211,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

