Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

OTTR stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

