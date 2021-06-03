Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to “Buy”

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite an increase in longer-term interest rates, the company is seeing notable book value growth, backed by prudent investment efforts. In fact, over the recent quarters, it has made pronounced efforts to reposition its investment portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. Moreover, adequate financial flexibility gives the company opportunities to enhance its portfolio. Also, Fed purchase support and near-zero interest rate policy are tailwinds for Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), providing attractive return opportunities to the company. AGNC Investment’s consensus estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised marginally upward in the past week. However, elevated prepayment remains a concern for its asset yield”

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

