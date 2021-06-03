Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Buy

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,900. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,797. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

