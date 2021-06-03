Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Buy

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 242,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

