Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to “Buy”

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HHR. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of HHR opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

