Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.17 ($119.02).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €92.18 ($108.45) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.80. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

