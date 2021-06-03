Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

