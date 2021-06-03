Zealium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $60,053.38 and $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00655650 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,418,085 coins and its circulating supply is 16,418,085 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

