Zeepin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $111,468.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $568,316.55 and approximately $111,468.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00070096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00283291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00186758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01215949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.70 or 0.99892392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

