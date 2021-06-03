Zeepin Reaches Market Cap of $549,217.02 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $549,217.02 and approximately $82,227.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00321885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00237342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01202231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.31 or 1.00020470 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

