Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

