Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops One Day Volume of $363.73 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $363.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00124188 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002455 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00842429 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 251.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,634,610,643 coins and its circulating supply is 11,343,143,490 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

