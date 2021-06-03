ZINC Price Tops $0.0148 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. ZINC has a market capitalization of $82,709.62 and approximately $989.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.99 or 0.01022922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.27 or 0.09338930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052172 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.