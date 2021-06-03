Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $66,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.9% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 108.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.36.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $327.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.