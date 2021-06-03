Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,247,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,683,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

