-$0.08 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.72. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

