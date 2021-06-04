$0.12 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. Outfront Media reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of OUT opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

