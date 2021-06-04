$0.13 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Roku reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $327.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,591. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.84 and a beta of 1.77. Roku has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.02.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $360,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,179 shares of company stock valued at $66,353,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

