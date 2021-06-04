-$0.17 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Trupanion reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trupanion by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,507. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.04 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

