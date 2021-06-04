$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 43.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

