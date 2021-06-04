-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XGN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 24,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,800. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $228.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

