$0.54 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 379,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

