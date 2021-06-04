$0.75 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DXC Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in DXC Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in DXC Technology by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

