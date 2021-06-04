0x (ZRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104.53 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $889.01 million and approximately $104.53 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00978402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.46 or 0.09739412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050972 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,921,228 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

