$1.78 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.93. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,833.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $1,847,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,676,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,815 shares of company stock worth $9,397,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

