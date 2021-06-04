$1.98 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.37. Citigroup reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $9.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

C stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,652,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,461,469. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

