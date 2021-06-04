1,000 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 175,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.